Man arrested for storming airport with stones to attack workers
Man arrested for storming airport with stones to attack workers

By Qwame Benedict
A young man has been handed over to the police after he stormed the Prempreh I International Airport with stones.

According to a source, the young man entered the airport just like any other person and started throwing stones and attacking the workers.

In a video available to GhPage, the young man could be seen holding a stone and in a scuffle with some workers who later managed to grab him to prevent him from causing any more trouble.

He was heard shouting ‘Awurade, Awurade, Awurade’ when the workers managed to get hold of him and later handed over to the police.

