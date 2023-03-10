- Advertisement -

Bless Gatogo a 35-year-old man is currently behind bars for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his daughter.

According to reports, Bless took advantage of his 15-year-old daughter and abused her at their home in Okushiebiade, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

It continued that the victim who is a JHS 2 student accused her father who is a mason of sleeping with her when the victim’s stepmother wasn’t in town.

The victim per the narration by the Chief Investigator identified as Simon Tekpor first took advantage of her sometime in 2020 when her stepmother travelled for a funeral leaving the two of them in the house alone.

Around 5 am the next day, the accused allegedly holding a cane commanded her to undress and fearing for herself she obeyed her father and she did as commanded only for her father to have sexual intercourse with her on her blanket which was on the floor.

Fast forward, on October 20, 2022, the stepmother again travelled out of town again and around 4 am the suspect once again had sex with the victim who was by then sleeping with her younger brother.

For the third time, the suspect and the victim travelled to their hometown in the Volta Region and lured her into one of the rooms on the same night they arrived to sleep with her again.

The Chief Investigator continued that when the two returned from their trip, the suspect told the victim that all he had been doing with her was part of their tradition.

On January 19, 2023, the victim who couldn’t keep this any longer opened up to one of her teachers who is also a girl-child coordinator who together with the victim reported the matter to the Police on February 6.

Police after the report arrested the suspect and processed him for court. He has denied the allegations levelled against him when he first appeared in court.

The court presided by Dora Eshun and admitted him to a Ghc 20,000 bail with two sureties. The case has since been adjourned to March 27 for case management.

