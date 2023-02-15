Although we live in an advanced world in the 21st Century, some stone-age superficial beliefs appear to remain paramount among Africans.

Well, a yet-to-be-identified man has been apprehended by some security agents for allegedly “snatching” the manhood of another man in Owerri, Nigeria’s capital city of Imo State.

The man was arrested and interrogated by the security agents including a soldier.

In a fast-circulating video on social media, the victim said he was on his way back from fetching water for his boss when he decided to drop the bucket to catch his breath.

He said it was at this time that the suspect accosted him and used his hand to touch his manhood and it instantly began to change.

He further narrated that he immediately raised an alarm which drew people to come to the scene and beat up the suspect.

The man said it was an officer who intervened and ordered the suspect to return his penis, that he packed some sand, said some words, and returned the penis.