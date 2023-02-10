A young Nigerian man has stirred reactions online after asking his church to give him back all the tithes he has been paying over the years.

Speaking in a viral video, this man named Maazi Chukwudiaso Onyema asked the head pastor of Dunamis International Chapel to give him back all the monies he has invested in the church in the form of tithes and offerings.

According to the man, he joined the church in 2008 and became a full member in 2011 – And evidently as seen in his tithe book, he has been paying offerings since then.

The man lamented that he’s now broke because the Nigerian government and banks have failed him and he’s finding it very difficult to pay his workers.

He emphatically stated that he’s no longer interested in the heaven race and he doesn’t mind rotting in Hell.

Mazi also slammed Senior Pastor Paul Elechi for brainwashing him and other members of his church to give him their monies by using the name of God.

He claimed that the Pastor used several Bible quotations to extort money from him but he has now seen the light and needs his money back.

Watch the video below to know more…

Social media users have expressed their thoughts about the hilarious trending video in its comment section…

dare253official said, “Sir, I understand you have a situation. But when you paid those tithes, the church used the money to buy diesel in the gen to run Sunday services which you attended, they paid instrumentalist that plays the drums which you danced to. Do you expect them to go and recover this money to pay you back? Respectfully go to the welfare committee and ask for help. Not asking for refund of tithe. God bless you sir”.

ceentia___ said, “The money is not refundable, your investment is waiting for you in heaven ?”.

mcsojaboi said, “It’s only in Nigeria that during hard times like this the church will never supports its member even just to distribute a small bag of rice .. smh”.

naijamortgages said, “No wonder it didn’t profit him, any giving not coming from a willing and a joyful heart is unacceptable and unworthy. How can something unworthy yield reward ? If you won’t give joyfully and in faith – eat your seed”.

therealgabrieljulius said, “God please strengthen your son with strength in his inner man. He has followed you, don’t allow his faith to fail completely. Uphold him by your hand and let him be restored to his first love for you and a burning heart for the kingdom , I command supernatural restoration for him Jesus name, Amen.Everything will be fine again”.

godypscent said, “The just shall live by faith, use God’s word and remind of of your kingdom service, him alone will reward you,pray to him, after all bible says give cheerfully ?”.

