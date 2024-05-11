type here...
Man barks like a dog after being bitten by a dog
Entertainment

Man barks like a dog after being bitten by a dog

By Musah Abdul

”Wonders shall never end”, this adage was not said by the aged for no reasons.

A video flying across social media platforms captures a Ghanaian man on a sick bed, obviously in the hospital.

Surprisingly, the man who was on oxygen ‘‘twas barking like a dog whilst on his hospital bed.

Information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com indicates that the man was chased by a dangerous dog.

Per the report, it was quite unfortunate that he was being attacked by the dog in the end.

As a result of the attack by the dog, the victim now acts like a dog, as he barks just like a dog.

Source:Gh Page

