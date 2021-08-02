- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old alleged kidnapper has been rushed to the hospital after he was beaten to a pulp by some angry residents for kidnapping two children.

This incident happened at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region.

The young man identified as Alhassan allegedly kidnapped the kids on 31st July and posed at their sibling when he was questioned.

After further inquiries, the residents of Ahenkro realized that Alhassan was a foreigner who knew nothing about the kids he claimed were his siblings.

The angry residents later viciously attacked him and handed him over to the police in Afigya Kwabre North.

In an interview, the Boaman District Police Commander, ASP Edward Odame confirmed the incident and disclosed that the suspect is receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital.

“The suspect was brought in by some residents of Ahenkro but we had to refer him for immediate medical attention so he is currently receiving treatment at St Patrick hospital. Afterwards, we will arraign him before the court for the necessary action to be taken”, the ASP revealed.

The father of the two kids known as Mohammed Yusif narrated how his kids were almost kidnapped by the suspect but thanks to the residents, he has been apprehended.