Man-beaten-to-death-after-being-suspected-of-having-Coronavirus

In the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus worldwide, there have been a series of tragic happenings all over the world.

Massive death rates recorded, a ban on travelling among other directives are reigning in affected countries. It seems the world is in a total doomsday. Everything has shut down globally.

As a part of the woeful events, a man suspected of having coronavirus in south-eastern Kenya was beaten up by a group of youths and later died in hospital.



The local police chief, Nehemiah Bitok confirmed the death and said no arrests had been made and investigations are underway to bring to book all involved in his death.

By reports, the attack took place in the fishing village of Msambweni in Kwale county, an area on the coast popular with tourists because of its sandy, white beaches.

According informations gathered from Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper, the man was attacked on his way home at around 21:00 local time on Tuesday after he had been out drinking.

The East African nation has imposed strict travel restrictions on foreigners, closed learning institutions and banned public gatherings.





