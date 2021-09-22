- Advertisement -

A forty-year-old father has been apprehended by the police for reportedly beating his daughter to death over his missing weed roll.

The suspect who resides at Akuajoo in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region questioned his daughter about his missing marijuana.

After several attempts to get answers from his daughter, the 40-year-old man subjected her to severe beatings.

He inflicted severe wounds on her body in his bid to confess to him where she had hidden his drugs.

According to reports, the young girl was found lifeless close to their residence by some neighbours the next morning.

Residents who heard the cries of the young lady while she was being beaten by her father accused him of killing his daughter.

It was also revealed that the man used life-threatening objects to assault his daughter which led to her death.

He was, however, handed over to the Nkawkaw police who have began investigations into the matter.