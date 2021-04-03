Man beats his young wife to death in an abusive relationship again

- Advertisement -

The issue of domestic violence seems to be on the rise this year as we have recorded multiple numbers of this bad act with most ending with deaths.

Someone will ask, the person you apparently loved so much to the extend of bringing the person to your place of residence, how in the end treat such people this way to the extend of killing.

Well they say love is difficult, but with this difficulty, it must be endured for the sake of the love which once existed between the two.

Another sad story has been shared on how a husband has killed his wife through domestic abuse.

A facebook user shared the sad story. Read below.

“Looking at this couple’s picture on Facebook, if you are single, you will probably say “God when?”

So imagine our shock to find out this happy Cameroonian family has been destroyed by the actions of one man – Atchom Aime Cesaire. Aime Cesaire has been physically abusing his young wife over the years, and yesterday, he finally beat her to her death.

Laura left her job in Camtel to join her husband in the US in 2017, with her daughter from a previous relationship.

Reports say he has been abusing (GBV) her all these years and after another beating yesterday, she drove herself to the hospital as she was feeling unwell and he refused to take her. She was diagnosed with a bleed in the brain as a result of the beating, and sadly lost her life in hospital.

Laura leaves behind two children (4months and 12 years old). My heart breaks for her two children and loved ones left behind. It does not have to end this way my brothers and sisters. Please seek help if you find yourself in an abusive relationship, as victim or perpetrator. Please. RIP Laura Danielle Mvondo.”

SEE BELOW SOME PICTURES OF THE COUPLE: