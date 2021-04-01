type here...
GhPage News Man beats wife to death over food
News

Man beats wife to death over food

By Qwame Benedict
Man beats wife to death over food
Danladi
- Advertisement -

A 20-years-old man is currently in the grips of the police for beating his wife to death over food.

Reports from the Niger state Police Command has it that the two of them had a misunderstanding which resulted in both engaging in a serious fight.

In the course of their fight, the man identified as Danladi had anger take over him and resulted in him beating her into a coma.

She was rushed to the hosipital where she was died after some few minutes.

The deceased identified as Zulai Lawal after his arrest told the police that he never knew his actions could lead to the demise of his wife.

Narrating what triggered the fight, he told the police that he didn’t like the food she prepared and that led to the start of the fight in the first place.

Danlandi said: “I never knew she would die. It was just a misunderstanding over mere pap and I did not know that when she fainted, she would not wake up. I should never have beaten her. I regret my action

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, April 1, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
89 %
1.9mph
75 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News