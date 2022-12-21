type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan begs for help online after girlfriend's family presented him with items...
Lifestyle

Man begs for help online after girlfriend’s family presented him with items needed for his wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Man begs for help online after girlfriend's family presented him with items needed for his wedding
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has taken to the internet to solicit help after his girlfriend’s family presented him with the list of items needed for his wedding.

The young man shared his wedding list with Halal Matchmaking, a platform on Twitter that helps Muslims find their spouses.

In the list, the man was asked to pay for some items including four Dubai Hijabs at $80 each, five laces at $80 each, five pieces of jewellery at $100 each, rent and many more.

READ ALSO: Beautiful bride refuses to marry her groom on their wedding day

The grand total of the listed items is $1,285 which is equivalent to GHs 11,459.51.

According to the guy who gave his name as Hassan, his parents died when he was just in SS2 therefore he was the one who looked after himself until he completed the polytechnic.

He currently holds a diploma in computer science but unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get a job yet reason he wants financial aid from social media users in order to meet the requirements of his fiancee’s family.

Alot of social media users have advised him to take a second look at his decision to marry since he’s jobless considering the fact that he won’t be able to feed his family even if he receives help to pay for the wedding items.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Hassan’s pleas to social media users for financial assistance.

READ ALSO: “No wedding gown” – Photos go viral as couple marry in simple clothes

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, December 21, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News