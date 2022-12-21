- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has taken to the internet to solicit help after his girlfriend’s family presented him with the list of items needed for his wedding.

The young man shared his wedding list with Halal Matchmaking, a platform on Twitter that helps Muslims find their spouses.

In the list, the man was asked to pay for some items including four Dubai Hijabs at $80 each, five laces at $80 each, five pieces of jewellery at $100 each, rent and many more.

The grand total of the listed items is $1,285 which is equivalent to GHs 11,459.51.

According to the guy who gave his name as Hassan, his parents died when he was just in SS2 therefore he was the one who looked after himself until he completed the polytechnic.

He currently holds a diploma in computer science but unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get a job yet reason he wants financial aid from social media users in order to meet the requirements of his fiancee’s family.

A brother emailed us that he need your help for his marriage coming soon. pic.twitter.com/i1D6sYTMBX — Halal Matchmaking (@Halal_Match) December 19, 2022

Alot of social media users have advised him to take a second look at his decision to marry since he’s jobless considering the fact that he won’t be able to feed his family even if he receives help to pay for the wedding items.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Hassan’s pleas to social media users for financial assistance.

If we contributed to his wedding, what will be the means of sustenance for his family? — Mr Ayenigba (@ibroayo) December 19, 2022

Dear Hassan, babu Maraya sai rago. You have fixed a date for wedding you aint financially ready or buoyant. Haba Mallam Hassan, idan jama’a sukayi maka fundingdin auren ka, waye zai ciyar da matan ka? If she put to bed, who, and with what will you take care of them? Haba Hassan. — ??-??I? ? (@im_alaminn) December 19, 2022

Deal halal, tell the brother he’s not ready / ripe for marriage… rather I’ll advise he need to be fasting till Allah open way for him ? — KAYODE AFOLAYAN (@lateefkay) December 19, 2022

Is this playing , he is clearly not ready for marriage because he doesn’t have the means yet hence he should fast so Allah can provide for him so as to complete half of his Deen and be able to take care of his family — Simified2 (@simified2) December 19, 2022

