Entertainment

Man owns up as the biological father of Kuami Eugene

By Mr. Tabernacle
A man identified as Samuel Kwasi Boakye is claiming to be the biological father of Kuami Eugene.

Though unconfirmed, the man believed to be in his 60’s according to him, gave birth to the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year, the Rockstar-Kuami Eugene.

60-year-old Samuel Kwasi Boakye in the video obtained said Kuami Eugene originally was given the name Kofi Boakye. The mother, per the man’s account, is called Ama Wusaa.

In assiduity, Mr Samuel revealed that Kuami Eugene’s mother left town just when he journeyed to seek for a more promising situation to aid the family to enjoy life.

He claims he has been trying to reunite with them but all have proved futile.

He is convinced that he is not here for money /fame but wants the world to know that he gave birth to the music star.

Source:GHPAGE

