Man bites off friend’s ear in a brawl over weed soup

- Advertisement -

In yet another bizarre story, a man identified as Isaac Atigah has bitten off a friend’s ear in a row over weed soup at Adadeintem in Assin South of the Central Region of Ghana.

According to a report on the incident, the victim, Emmanuel Agbeko saw his friend and another man supposedly preparing fufu and soup where they added weed to the soup.

Unhappy about what he saw Agbeko approached them (Isaac Atigah and another man) to stop them from adding the weed into the soup.

In a heated argument, the victim told the guys to stop adding the substance in the soup because other children around might also enjoy the meal.

This ended in a fight where Isaac Atigah bit off the ears of Emmanuel Agbeko. The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.