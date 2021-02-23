Man build house with 14,800 bottles, engineer say is 20 times stronger than bricks

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man Yahya Ahmed has built a house comprising of three bedrooms and toilet and kitchen using 14,800 pieces of bottles.

Ahmed who is an engineer says the house is 20 times stronger than houses built with bricks and walls and can last up to 300 years.

According to Ahmed he was motivated to come up with the idea with an initiative to reduce plastics polluting the environment.

Ahmed who is the director of a non-governmental organization, Developmental Association of Renewable Energies in Nigeria (DARE) said the house was built by his organization to encourage recycling of waste materials, create jobs and ensure a safer environment.

Narrating about the process of building the house, Ahmed explained that workers filled the plastic bottles with sand, linked them with intricate strings around the neck of the bottles.

He revealed that the building is first of it kind in Sub saharan Africa and added that it also very cheap as the building materials of such building are common on the streets.

The engineer reveled that the building is fireproof, bulletproof, earthquake-resistant and can adapt to all kinds of climate changes.

To him, anyone with a masonry skill can be used as worker in constructing such a building, disclosing his organization has trained many youths on the construction of the bottle building.