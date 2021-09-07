type here...
Man blackmails 20 married women with secretly recorded lovemaking videos of them

By Mr. Tabernacle
A new sex scandal involving a South African based Ghanaian man has erupted from Prestea, a mining town in the Western Region of Ghana.

From the intelligence gathered, the man is identified as Paa Agyei. He’s a Ghanaian man living in South Africa.

Agyei in his own means has coaxed about 20 women in Prestea of which 15 are married into his bed and have sexual intercourse with them.

The young man does not only have sexual intercourse with the victims for pleasure, he tapes them to blackmail them especially the married ones.

At times, he also makes video calls with these women and asks them to go nude and records them without their knowledge.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, September 7, 2021
