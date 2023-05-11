Man born without a jaw finds true love; Happily flaunts his beautiful wife online

- Advertisement -

After suffering bullying his entire life due to being born without a jaw, Joseph Williams says he’s been rescued by love after surviving decades of feeling “worthless.”

Now, he wants to remind others who might be struggling with challenges that they, too, deserve more out of life.

The 41-year-old Chicago man was born with the rare congenital disorder otofacial syndrome, which is caused by a mutated gene and left him unable to speak or eat with his mouth. Instead, he uses sign language and an eating tube.

“Dating was also hard for me because I had such low self-esteem and felt worthless, but when I started believing in myself and realized I deserved more, I ended up finding my wife,” he said.

Williams, who works as a welder, had long assumed he would live out the rest of his days a single man — until he met his soulmate Vania, 39, back in 2019.

“We were friends at first, but we eventually started dating and fell in love,” he told Caters News Agency. “We got married in 2020. I’m sure people would never have expected me to get married. To be honest, I didn’t think I would either.”

