- Advertisement -

A man believed to be a police officer was seen in a viral video brandishing a gun and attacking motorists.

The Ghana Police Service has communicated that the man has been arrested after he was seen causing fear and panic with the use of his gun.

In the video, he was seen assaulting a motorist and chasing other onlookers who had to flee for fear of being gunned down by the hyper-reactionary man.

The Police said in a Facebook post that “”Reference the above, the person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved.”