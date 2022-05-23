type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan breaks up with pregnant wife after charms she used on him...
News

Man breaks up with pregnant wife after charms she used on him cleared off his eyes

By Qwame Benedict
Pregnant woman and for boys juju
Pregnant woman and juju
- Advertisement -

A man has abandoned his wife who is heavily pregnant in the hospital after charms she allegedly used on him cleared from his eyes.

Dr Penking took to Twitter to make a shocking disclosure about the man who ran away from his pregnant wife.

According to Dr Penking, a woman and her husband went to the hospital. However, difficulties with the delivery forced her to have a CS.

However, as the obstetrician was going to cut her open, he decided to take off her waist beads to make the procedure easier.

However, her husband abruptly rose from his bed and left her and her newborn baby in the hospital. He claimed he had never been married and had never met the woman.

He posted: “Obstetrician saw waist bead on the waist of a patient on OP table for CS and asked Health attendant to cut it. The husband eye clear. Man left her and the new baby in the hospital. Said he has never married in his life.Apparently the waist beads was Kayamanta.Why do women do this?”

See his screenshot below;

We wonder what would be of the woman and the baby now that the husband has come to his senses following this new development.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.7 ° F
    85.7 °
    85.7 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    80 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News