A man has abandoned his wife who is heavily pregnant in the hospital after charms she allegedly used on him cleared from his eyes.

Dr Penking took to Twitter to make a shocking disclosure about the man who ran away from his pregnant wife.

According to Dr Penking, a woman and her husband went to the hospital. However, difficulties with the delivery forced her to have a CS.

However, as the obstetrician was going to cut her open, he decided to take off her waist beads to make the procedure easier.

However, her husband abruptly rose from his bed and left her and her newborn baby in the hospital. He claimed he had never been married and had never met the woman.

He posted: “Obstetrician saw waist bead on the waist of a patient on OP table for CS and asked Health attendant to cut it. The husband eye clear. Man left her and the new baby in the hospital. Said he has never married in his life.Apparently the waist beads was Kayamanta.Why do women do this?”

See his screenshot below;

We wonder what would be of the woman and the baby now that the husband has come to his senses following this new development.