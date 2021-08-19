- Advertisement -

A young man has become the latest gem to severely suffer a broken heart after unearthing some scandalous activities of his girlfriend on social media on her phone.

In the early hours of Thursday, August 19, 2021, the highly disappointed man identified as Mide The Badguy on Twitter took to the microblogging platform to narrate how he uncovered his girlfriend’s infidelity.

According to Mide, he decided to go through Ginika‘s phone about a week ago while they spent time together. And after she stepped out to take her bath, he snooped into her Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter messages to see what she’s been up to online.

It was at this point that Mide received the shock of his life after he found out that his girlfriend, who he spent 8 months to win her heart by gifting her an iPhone 12 Pro Max and different gifts, has been sending nudes pictures of herself to men on the internet.

For purposes of evidence, the man took screenshots of his girlfriend’s conversations with her supposed crush on Twitter who appears to be a musician by the name DeanKelly.

He wrote: “Women will disgrace you!. I went through my girl’s phone last week while she was having her bath, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.

“Things I saw shocked me. Spent 8months doing talking stage with this girl, bought an iPhone 12 Pro Max and different gifts before she gree.“

Despite being ignored by the musician, she consistently sent raw photos of her boobs and bum while professing her love for him. In addition, she sent her phone number to the unresponsive crush to call or text her.

Swipe to read the full chat below.

Without hesitation, the man expressed his displeasure and ended the relationship.