Man buys Vitamin C as an iPhone 11 pro max from a phone seller

A Nigerian man has been scammed by his fellow countryman after he sold iPhone 6 and a Vitamin C as an iPhone 11 pro max from Computer Village in Ikeja area of Lagos.

According to the source, the unidentified went to the Computer Village to get a phone for himself and caught up with the scammer who told him he had an iPhone at a cheap price.

Instead of being sold an iPhone 11 pro max, he was sold an iPhone 6 with Vitamin C tablets plastered as triple cameras at the back.

The fake phone was sold to the unsuspecting victim for the sum of N100,000 and it appears that the furious man who could be seen in the video had sent him the iPhone 11 pro max.

It should be noted that Computer Village is notorious for phone theft and scam and a lot of unsuspecting victims have fallen victim of the criminality going on in this popular market.

There were instances where people had gone to buy phones in Computer Village but on getting home, they discovered that they had been sold phones stuffed with fufu.

People that usually fall victim of buying fake phones are those patronising touts hawking these gadgets because they are usually cheap compared to the ones sold in shops.

Watch the video below:

In buying a phone one needs to shine their eyes in order not to be duped by someone who on a normal day is not worth your time. Remember value for money is key.