Man calls off wedding as his fiancée refuses to reveal who gifted her an iPhone 13 Pro Max

A young man has called off his wedding after his fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her an iPhone 13 pro max.

According to reports, the lady named Susan received an iPhone 13 Pro Max as a gift just a few days to her wedding.

Her husband to be, Mr Raymond later found out and asked about the identity of the gifter but Susan refused to tell.

According to @BolanleCole who shared the intriguing story on X formerly Twitter, Raymond decided to cancel the wedding because his bride-to-be insisted on keeping the identity of the gifter a secret.

As tweeted by @BolanCole…

So I read about a man who called off his wedding because his fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her an iPhone 13 Pro Max.. He canceled his marriage to his fiancée because of a phone given to her by a stranger.

The bride named Susan Iwueze allegedly received an iPhone 13 Pro Max as a gift from someone. When her fiancé Mr Raymond Eze found out, he asked who gave it to her, but she refused to tell him. He confronted her about who had given her the expensive gadget but she insisted on keeping the person’s identity a secret.

He ended up calling off their wedding to avoid any unforeseen problems in their relationship, as he was suspicious of her behavior according to him. What’s your take on this ?

Netizens Reactions….

@CAnochiw – It’s better to have a broken relationship than marriage.

@Atandalukman_ – It’s hard to do, but he made a good decision right there. Ladies, naturally can’t get themselves expensive gadgets, it’s always men who do it for them, and the lady not wanting to disclose who gave her the phone shows it’s a man and not just a man.

@JustKingss – I will do the same if I was in his shoes. It’s better to end it than to go into marriage with some who can’t share such info with you as her future husband.