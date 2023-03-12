A Nigerian man was left in disbelief when he walked in on his wife sleeping like a log in a boutique he recently opened for her after he paid her a surprise visit.

The man who filmed his wife sleeping and leaving their newborn son unattended in a self-recorded video said that he opened the shop for her after she mounted pressure on him.

But to his surprise, he discovered his wife sprawled on the floor dozing off during his unannounced visit to the boutique – leaving the shop and the merchandise at the mercy of thieves.

The man who was disappointed with what he saw wondered why she’d be sleeping in the shop when she was the one who had nagged him to get one for her.

Not only did she leave their little child unattended, but her smartphone was also lying in her hand which lay asunder from her body.

Below are some reactions to the trending video

jo.ni2479: Acting or not, get her help… Being a mum and taking care of business can get her stressed. She can’t be 100% vigilant alone with a baby.

amahdennis: She needs a sale girl, is not easy been a wife with a toddler and running a business at same time. Mr. man, u don’t bring everything to social media plz



verahamos: You too de talk!!! You’re not a good husband aswear. What’s the essence of this whole recording!?? Do you know what women go through ??? Oluwa ooo,please don’t give me this kind of husband

ek_cement_retail: Oga keep your phone joor, just wake her up, caution her in case of next time for the safety of ur son. Not everything you guys bring to social media. It’s not easy for her only to take care of the child and also run the business, you think it’s easy why don’t you do it or probably have the child with you while she run the boutique…I’m outta here

ella_manuels: Make e just be say na content cause if this is real…dem suppose knack the man 2by2 plank. what level of disrespect …Ahn ahnnn…if na play play video sef it’s understandable

Buh see his tone …even if na worker…person wey dey work no go rest,e reach to do video???