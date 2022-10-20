type here...
Man cancels engagement after discovering lady is a single mother
News

Man cancels engagement after discovering lady is a single mother

By Albert
Man cancels engagement after discovering lady is a single mother
A man has dumped a lady he was preparing to make his wife after discovering she has a daughter which she hid from him.

After their engagement, a single mother’s fiance dumped her for an undisclosed reason, and she posted her pain on social media.

After her fiance told her he wanted nothing to do with her shortly after their engagement, the single mother going by the name of Favour posted their discussions.

The fiance simply waived her off with the statement, “I gave you the ring because I wanted to and now, I don’t want to,” when Favour implored him to explain why in the chats.

In a video posted to Tiktok, the single mother can be seen sobbing uncontrollably.

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after discovering she has 4 kids

A man who was obviously excited to tie the knot with his fiancée was hit in the face with the disappointment of his life after discovering her wildest secret ever.

On the day of their wedding, the bride received information that the woman he cherished and longed to be his wife is a mother to not just one or two children but four.

The bride apparently hid this grave secret from her husband-to-be while they were dating until their nuptials was about to happen.

When the potential husband learned about this, he did not waste time calling off the wedding.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride was seen sobbing on the ground as her fellow women tried to console her.

The groom could be heard telling onlookers: “she didn’t tell me, she already has four kids.” 

Check out the video Here…

