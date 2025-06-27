Man cancels wedding after catching his fiancée cheating

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his fiancée‘s family threatened to arrest him for calling off their wedding just three months to the date.

This information was shared in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the man, who spoke via an anonymous link, he discovered that his bride-to-be had cheated on him earlier in the year.

He said he checked her phone and found evidence that she had slept with another man.

Disturbed by the revelation, he said he decided to cancel the wedding. Despite pleas from her family members to reconsider, he declined.

Things took a dramatic turn when the woman reportedly harmed herself with a knife.

Following the incident, her family allegedly began threatening the man and vowed to hold him responsible if anything happened to her.

In his words: “Morning Rita. Please share this. Caught her cheating just few months to wedding. Checked her phone and saw she fucked a guy earlier this year. I cancel wedding. Family begged and I declined.”

“She tore herself with a sharp object and now family are threatening me that if anything happen to their daughter I’m responsible. Said they reported to police already. She cheated but I’m the one they keep threatening. It crazy situation for me now but I’m calm and safe.”

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals took to the comment section to share their thoughts and weigh in on the situation.

See some reactions below:

@BenRmc_: “Na God go punish the family And God go really deal with you if you marry the girl.”

@Princehot_Art: “Her parents are the ones encouraging it. Who knows maybe it runs in the family.”

@ezenwekere: “If you can see this NEVER ? EVER MARRY HER….you will father children that aren’t yours…Hell won’t be loosed and she won’t die,forget the Yeye family drama.”

@Clarisbell_: “Make she drink poison join,no be only sharp object she and her family they mad. but I for really like make U marry her o ? so U sef go deal with her, with emotional torture and same cheating, na only she go pack bag run.”

@Donsam37: “Just go a make fake promise to her, Once she recover from the injury then tell her that you are not interested.”

@santi_khaa: “Why are you behaving like you don’t have a family. Just get them involved start a problem.”

