Man cancels wedding after finding out lady is a born one

Hiding your child from your lover is a big red flag and as such, they are right to be angry and even break up with you if they deem it to be necessary.

A lady beautiful lady with one child has been crying her eyes out for the past 24 hours after her fiance discovered that she had a child and was hiding her from him.

READ ALSO: Man calls off his wedding after discovering that his bride-to-be is a former hook-up girl

In the chats which she shared via her TikTok account, the young man advised her to sell off the ring because he no longer wants to marry her.

After her fiance told her he can no longer continue the relationship and because of that their impending engagement and wedding have been automatically cancelled.

He continued by advising the lady to support her daughter with the proceeds from the sale of the ring.

He wrote;

“Favour go and sell the ring. Use it to take care of your daughter. Like I said, I have moved on. I don’t need you anymore so move on as well. I gave you a ring because I wanted to and now I’m done”

Although, the lady begged for forgiveness but the guy refused to accept her apology and stood his ground.

Read the chat from both parties in the screenshot below to know more.

READ ALSO: Policeman disgraced by sex worker he slept with and refused to pay