Man captured braiding women’s hair; reveals he has been doing this work for years

By Mzta Churchill

A video that features an aged man has popped up online, flying across social media platforms.

In Ghanaian culture, braiding, among other things, is traditionally done by women.

However, in a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, an aged man, in his 60s surprised many.

In the video, the aged man, whose much can’t be said about, was captured braiding the hair of a young lady.

Per reports gathered by Gh Page, this is the work the man does, and has been doing it for the past years.

It is believed that, the man started doing this work when he was very young and could have chosen to focus on getting a white collar job.

