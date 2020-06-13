When after spending days to prepare for a special day like your girlfriend’s birthday then boom the unexpected happens. What will you do?.

A Nigeran man has been met with the surprise of his life after his planned surprise birthday party for his girlfriend was served with an equal (probably more shocking) surprise from her.

The Nigerian man(name unknown) as a means of showing his unending love to his longtime girlfriend put up a surprise birthday party for her girlfriend at an expensive hotel.

Only for him to have the shock of his life. He got to that same hotel and saw his girlfriend in bed with another ma having a good time that he’s been denied for a long time.

From reports gathered from the scene, his girlfriend initially asked for money to celebrate her birthday but this boyfriend refused with the secret intention to organize a surprise birthday surprise for his girlfriend.

However, on her birthday, after planning a birthday surprise at a hotel in, he went to her house to pick her up so they can proceed to the hotel, but he met her absence.

WATCH A VIDEO FROM THE SCENE BELOW;

Subsequently, he was able to get the location of the hotel she went to after bribing the girl’s mother, only to find her at the same hotel with another man. There the trouble loomed. It was a blast.

The planned birthday party was thrown into a state of confusion and bedlam.