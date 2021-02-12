3 Ladies find out they’re dating same man after 1 celebrated him on twitter

Three Ladies have confirmed they were dating same man after one of the ladies posted a picture of the man celebrating her new partner on social media platform twitter.

It all begun when twitter user with name @KelvinEmellie4 shared a picture of her new boyfriend on a date on twitter.

Responding to Emillie’s picture she posted another lady with twitter handle @Sharon said she has also met this same guy on Twitter and has gone for a several outings.

Sharon also posted the picture with this same guy having good time together.

After Sharon had posted the picture together with this guy, the third lady emerged to proof to that she actually has also met this guy in the above picture.

Tweets begun to flow with massive funny reactions. Some said this guy may be searching for soulmate thus should allowed to go on with what he is doing while many of the comments admonished our young ladies of today to be extra careful dealing with people they meet on social media.