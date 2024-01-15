Man caught disguised as a woman to write exam for his girlfriend

- Advertisement -

A young man identified as Angrez Singh, was caught after he disguised as a woman to write an exam for his girlfriend in Punjab’s Faridkot, India.

According to local media, on January 7, 2024, a multi-purpose health workers exam was conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

Angrez Singh from Fazilka decided to write the exam by donning the guise of his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur.

Decked out in red bangles, a bindi, lipstick, bangles and a ladies’ suit, Angrez Singh walked into the examination hall as if he were Kaur.

However, the stage was set for Punjab’s most unexpected comedy act as university officials quickly caught wind of the charade and filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, Angrez Singh went all out in his effort, utilising fake voter and Aadhar cards to prove he was Paramjit Kaur.

The plan seemed foolproof until the fateful moment when his fingerprints failed to match those of the genuine candidate on the biometric device.

The genuine candidate, Paramjit Kaur, unfortunately, had her application turned down by the administration.

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated against Angrez Singh.

