Man caught planting juju at the house of NPP Parliamentary Candidate (VIDEO)

As the 2020 Election approaches, some people and politicians are bent on going the extra mile just to be sure they emerge as winners in the upcoming elections which is just a few weeks away.

Well, a man has been caught on tape planting what is believed to be juju at the house of the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Chereponi constituency who has been identified as Hon. Abdul-Razak Tahidu.

The suspect whose identity remains unknown is seen in the video handcuffed and demonstrating what he came there to do to the Police and shocked persons who were at the scene.

As it stands now, the actual reason why he was there to plant the juju remains unknown but all they believe is he was there to put something to harm the parliamentary candidate.

Watch the video below:

Hon Abdul-Razak Tahidu who is also the District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area was elected the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for election 2020 during the 2019 NPP primaries in Chereponi.