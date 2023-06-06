Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The chiefs and elders in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region have slapped a retired teacher with a hefty fine for attempting to sleep with his friend’s wife.



According to reports, Philip Osei has been ordered to pay GH¢2,000.00, along with a sheep, a bottle of schnapps, a crate of eggs, and other items as compensation to his friend, Nana Ibrahim, and his wife.

The traditional leaders found him guilty of the offence he has been accused of and fined him accordingly.

It is reported that Osei was at first handed over to the police in Bibiani for investigation, but the law enforcement officers released him to the chiefs to resolve the matter.

The woman’s husband Nana Ibrahim Addae has reportedly expressed satisfaction with the verdict of the chiefs and the compensation.

