The drama surrounding late former president Jerry John Rawlings is far from over as another man claiming to be his son has also surfaced.

Over this past few days, two woman have come out to reveal that the statesman is their biological father but he choose to keep them secret after they had reconnected.

This new man claiming to be the son of the late JJ Rawlings is identified as Akwasi George and a proud resident of Nkoranza Nkwabeng.

According to him, he got to know his real identity at a tender age after he confronted his mother several times about who his dad was to which she confessed that it was Jerry John Rawlings.

Akwasi George explained that despite knowing the truth, he and his maternal family never tried to reconnect with the late President .

He went on to alledge that at a point, there was an assasination attempt on his life by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings because she somehow got to know about him.

Explaining how she got to know about him, he disclosed that one person known as Yaw Oduro who is a resident in his community is the informant who leaked the information.

He added that the said Yaw Oduro give his location up when he (Yaw Oduro) landed a job as the bodyguard of the former first lady.

Though he wasn’t physically threatened by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, He had no choice but to flee the Nkoranza community after their alleged assassination attempt was unveiled by a fetish priest in the town.