type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Man claiming to be the first son of JJ Rawlings pops up
Lifestyle

Man claiming to be the first son of JJ Rawlings pops up

By Qwame Benedict
Man claiming to be the first son of JJ Rawlings pops up
JJ Rawlings-Akwasi-George-Nana-Konadu
- Advertisement -

The drama surrounding late former president Jerry John Rawlings is far from over as another man claiming to be his son has also surfaced.

Over this past few days, two woman have come out to reveal that the statesman is their biological father but he choose to keep them secret after they had reconnected.

This new man claiming to be the son of the late JJ Rawlings is identified as Akwasi George and a proud resident of Nkoranza Nkwabeng.

According to him, he got to know his real identity at a tender age after he confronted his mother several times about who his dad was to which she confessed that it was Jerry John Rawlings.

Akwasi George explained that despite knowing the truth, he and his maternal family never tried to reconnect with the late President .

He went on to alledge that at a point, there was an assasination attempt on his life by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings because she somehow got to know about him.

Explaining how she got to know about him, he disclosed that one person known as Yaw Oduro who is a resident in his community is the informant who leaked the information.

He added that the said Yaw Oduro give his location up when he (Yaw Oduro) landed a job as the bodyguard of the former first lady.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Though he wasn’t physically threatened by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, He had no choice but to flee the Nkoranza community after their alleged assassination attempt was unveiled by a fetish priest in the town.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Accra
mist
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News