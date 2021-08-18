type here...
GhPageNewsE/R: Man commits suicide by hanging himself on orange tree
News

E/R: Man commits suicide by hanging himself on orange tree

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Sad news as a man believed to be in his forties has committed suicide by hanging on an orange tree at Tinkong a farming Community in Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region

The deceased identified as Donkor alias Odo was found with his neck in a noose made with a mosquito net intertwined with a rag and other materials by some children who were playing football near the scene of the crime on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at about 6:00 pm.

He was bare-chested and wearing only shorts.

Starr News reports that the deceased suffered a mild stroke some months ago but recovered after treatment. However, he went to stay alone in a house leaving his wife and five children. He subsequently became addicted to alcohol.

Assembly Member for the area Samuel Abokyi told Starr News that police from Adawso had come to convey the body to the morgue after preliminary investigation.

The deceased did not leave a note either communicate to anyone about his predicament which could be a possible cause of his action.

In July this year, a teacher identified as John Atta Asamoah Duodu (a twin) alias ” O-Level ” also committed suicide by hanging in his room in the same community over hardship having been lured into an online Ponzi scheme.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
76.6 ° F
76.6 °
76.6 °
74 %
2.9mph
99 %
Wed
77 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News