Sad news as a man believed to be in his forties has committed suicide by hanging on an orange tree at Tinkong a farming Community in Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region

The deceased identified as Donkor alias Odo was found with his neck in a noose made with a mosquito net intertwined with a rag and other materials by some children who were playing football near the scene of the crime on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at about 6:00 pm.

He was bare-chested and wearing only shorts.

Starr News reports that the deceased suffered a mild stroke some months ago but recovered after treatment. However, he went to stay alone in a house leaving his wife and five children. He subsequently became addicted to alcohol.

Assembly Member for the area Samuel Abokyi told Starr News that police from Adawso had come to convey the body to the morgue after preliminary investigation.

The deceased did not leave a note either communicate to anyone about his predicament which could be a possible cause of his action.

In July this year, a teacher identified as John Atta Asamoah Duodu (a twin) alias ” O-Level ” also committed suicide by hanging in his room in the same community over hardship having been lured into an online Ponzi scheme.