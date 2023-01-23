- Advertisement -

A 41-year-old man has committed suicide after his lover allegedly refused to open the door for him for arriving home late at night.

The man identified as David Mbijiwe hanged himself behind his lover’s homestead at Thuura location in Meru County, Kenya, on Sunday, January 22.

He reportedly left behind a suicide note, blaming Mary Ntinyari for his action. According to him, he can’t live without her.

It read; “Ntinyari you are the reason why I have decided to kill myself because I cannot live without you now look for my body in a tree near the road.”

Confirming the incident, North Imenti Police boss Ezekiel Chepkwony said the body was discovered dangling from a tree and a suicide note.

He added the body was moved to Meru Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital saying police have launched an investigation into the incident.