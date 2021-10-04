Man completely goes mute after he slapped a juju man at the market

- Advertisement -

There’s this popular saying in twi that goes like; ‘Asem mp3 nipa, nipa an p3 neho asem’ indeed, it’s very true.

A young man has found himself in probably the most difficult situation in his life as he went mute after he slapped a man believe to have juju powers.

The presumed juju man approached them to enquire about what the argument was about.

His questions seemed to have pissed off the young man and he angrily slapped him. The gathering at the market was astounded by this and they scream in unison.

Watch the video;