type here...
GhPageNewsMan confesses to killing at least 10 children
News

Man confesses to killing at least 10 children

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A 20-year-old man has made a chilling confession to killing at least 10 children in Kenya.

The suspect, Masten Milimo Wanjala, was arrested on Wednesday after investigations into the recent killings of two children.

The children’s bodies were found dumped in Kabete area near the capital Nairobi.

Wanjala confessed to killing the two children and nine others aged between 12 and 13 and detailed his crime scenes to investigators.

Police are following leads to recover the bodies of the other children.

The killing of one of the children named in the confession sparked protests in Kamukuywa area in western Kenya. Residents torched the house of a person they suspected had killed the boy.

The suspect will now be charged for all the murders.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 19, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
5.8mph
75 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News