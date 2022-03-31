type here...
Man crashes into ditch with car he borrowed to impress waakye vendor [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
man crushes into a ditch
A young man has found himself in hot waters after he run into a gutter with a vehicle he borrowed to impress a lady who sells waakye – a Ghanaian dish made with rice and beans.

Apparently, the food spot is a short distance away from his home and could have walked to buy from the vendor.

But in a frantic effort to score points and perhaps, win the heart of the vendor, he decided to jump behind the wheels of his friend.

However, the end result of his bold adventure turned out disappointing as he drove into a ditch, per a video shared to TikTok.

Watch to see how bystanders struggled to bail him out.

He is said to have ignored the wise counsel of his friend to trek to the Waakye joint, which could have prevented the accident and damage to the car.

We hope this serves him a good lesson.

    Source:GHPage

