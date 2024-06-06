Man cries after finding out that his girlfriend is his biological sister; Seeks advice online

A distressed boyfriend has turned to social media for advice after discovering that his girlfriend is his biological sister.

In an anonymous post, he explained that he got to know that his girlfriend is his biological sister after his father’s passing.

According to him, after his father’s demise, he and his girlfriend received the same invitation to the funeral, and she told him that the deceased was her father as well.

Narratinf, he wrote:

“Background: Me (30 M) and the girl (24 F) met over two years ago via mutual friends and we hit it off great, after a year we entered a relationship and just two months ago we moved in together.

We have our differences and our little fights like everyone but really, everything has been wonderful, to the point where we were discussing marriage.

Both of us were raised in the foster system, I was removed from my household when I was 10, she was around 7 so we’ve always had this in common and been able to confide in one another about this.

Recently: My biological father passed away which meant little to nothing to me since my foster father adopted me and has been great.

However.. The woman I am with also received an invitation to the funeral because its her dad also.Shes already packed up her things and is staying with her best friend.

This situation is so screwed up I honestly didn’t believe things like this could happen. I’m torn.. I really am, I felt like I loved this woman, I thought about our future together and now I don’t know what the hell to do.

We have crossed the line physically and when we tried to talk about it she broke down and started crying, she won’t speak to me anymore.

Just as more background.. Yes we have spoken about our pasts before, yes we have spoken about our parents but it has always been “my mother was a druggie and my dad a drunk” we have separate last names and to be honest I just NEVER considered it a possibility that we could be related.

What the hell do I do? I honestly felt like I was in love and in one day everything has fallen apart.TL;DR: Found out the woman I have been seeing and saying ‘I love you’ too is actually my younger sister.

Now more then ever I wished I had kept in contact with my biological family. What the hell do I do?Update:

Wow, thank you everyone so much.. Really you have no idea how much this means to me. This really made my day and I’m glad I took the time to check this at work.

To answer a popular question, no, we did not grow up together or were ever in the same household.

I lived with my biological father until foster care and she lived with her mother.I am going to give her some space but I hope in the next month to pursue some kind of relationship with her, rather that’s us being together or me being a friend or brother.

I really just don’t want to lose this women from my life, thank you reddit, you have really made me feel.. human and I honestly feel so much better then I did this morning. I will come back and update you all with what ends up happening between us.