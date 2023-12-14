type here...
Man cries as his wife he brought to the UK calls the police to come and evict him from his own house

By Armani Brooklyn
In a disheartening turn of events, a Nigerian man based in the UK has been served an eviction notice following a complaint by his wife.


Having lived in the UK for over two decades, he decided to relocate his wife to join him, only to find his marriage strained by issues beyond control, culminating in a distressing situation where his wife called the police, claiming she felt unsafe.


The Nigerian man’s decision to relocate his wife to the UK to join him was from a place of goodwill.

But unfortunately, reports indicate that the relationship has been marred by conflicts, reaching a breaking point when the wife contacted the police, citing concerns for her safety.

As a consequence of the escalating domestic strife, the man has been served an eviction notice, compelling him to vacate the residence until further notice.


The eviction is attributed to the perceived threat to the wife’s safety in his presence.
A video capturing the man’s emotional response to the eviction has circulated on social media, adding a poignant dimension to the unfolding story.

Source:GHpage

