Man cries as lady he has dated for only a month destroys his properties for supposedly cheating on her

A Nigerian man was left bewildered after his girlfriend of one month destroyed his apartment over suspicion of cheating.

The Abuja-based man, identified as @Sarkideyforyou on Twitter (now X), revealed that he had travelled to Ilorin for a work trip but couldn’t keep in touch with his girlfriend due to network issues.

During his weekend stay in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, he was unable to contact his girlfriend, whom he had left in his house in Abuja.

Upon his return, he was met with a rude shock as he discovered that she had vandalized his apartment out of anger over her suspicion that he travelled to Ilorin to cheat on her with another woman.



Posting a photo of his destroyed apartment, he wrote,

“So I traveled since on Friday morning for a business in Ilorin and the area has no stable network, as result of poor network in Ilorin so I couldn’t communicate with my 1 month old girlfriend.

I left in my apartment in Abuja through out Saturday and Sunday, this babe thought I was With other women or probably cheating on her and that was why I switched off my phone, coming back to Abuja this is how I met my room, my neighbor said she left around 5 O’clock”