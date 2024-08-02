A man identified as Kofi Mensah has been cited in a viral video crying like a baby after some loan sharks caught him for failing to pay off his loan.

In the video, the man could be seen crying like a baby as he was been taken away by some workers because he failed to pay back the loan at the given time.

But Kofi Mensah was heard begging promising to pay back the money because it doesn’t belong to him and the people (loan sharks) came in for him when he needed money.

According to him, he took the money to help take care of his dad who had been sick for the past two years and is now late.

He added that things haven’t been going well for him hence the delay in paying back the loan he took from them begging that they should give him more time to settle his debts.

But a faceless person behind the camera wouldn’t listen to his plea but rather kept saying they were going to drop him off at Kpeve so he walked back to where they picked him from as punishment for failing to settle his loan.

Watch the sad video below: