A social media user has rained curses on woman he met on social media who made him leave his base in Tarkwa just to visit her at Techiman.

From what we gathered, the man in question met up with this lady on social media where they begun flirting which resulted in they planning to meet up with each other.

They both agreed to meet at Techiman where the unknown lady resides on a particular day.

On the d-day the man traveled all the way from Tarkwa to Techiman with the intention of meeting up with his new found love only to be met with disappointment.

According to a post on his timeline, upon reaching Techiman all efforts to reach the lady proved furtile as she had turned off her phone and he couldn’t get to her for the whole day.

He posted: “What Did You Gain By Making Me Travel All The Way From Tarkwa To Techiman Only For You To Switch Off Ur Phone The Whole Day? God Will Punish U This Girl Paa. U Are On This Platform. I Will Mention Your Name If U Don’t Apologise”

