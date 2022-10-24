type here...
Man demolishes houses he built for his wife and her mother after she dumped him for another man (video)
Lifestyle

Man demolishes houses he built for his wife and her mother after she dumped him for another man (video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Man demolishes houses he built for his wife and her mother after she dumped him for another man (video)
A Malawian man, identified as Francis Banda, has demolished the houses he built for his wife and her mother after she dumped him for another man.

According to the aggrieved man who spoke in an audio recording shared online by Malawi 24, he and his have been married for 13 years and have three children together.

During the course of their marriage, he used his money and resources to build a house for his wife and another for his mother-in-law in her village.

However, things went south when his wife started cheating on him with another man and recently moved out of their matrimonial home to stay with her lover.

Banda said he tried to contact his wife and mother-in-law to reason with them but his wife’s phone was picked up by her new man which infuriated him to the bone.

Out of anger, he decided to tear down the houses he built for his wife and mother-in-law. A video of the moment the house was demolished by some men while a multitude of people was watching is currently serving rounds online.

Watch the video below to know more…

Alot of the comments under the trending video suggests that the man did the right thing.

Because if the if his ex-wife doesn’t love him anymore, there’s no need for her to still live inside his house.

    Source:Ghpage

