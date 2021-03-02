type here...
GhPage Entertainment Man destroys house he built for side-chick after she dumped him
Entertainment

Man destroys house he built for side-chick after she dumped him

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
man destroys sidechick house
man destroys sidechick house
- Advertisement -

A side-chick’s relationship with her benefactor has gone sour after she decided to dump him for a younger guy.

After building her a mansion, this curvaceous lady decided to leave her ”Papa No”.

The unknown ”sugar daddy” would have none of it as a new video shows the house being razed down by an excavator.

Apparently, the benefactor ordered for the house to be taken down to spite the lady in question.

It is rumoured that his decision was influenced by his mistress’ plan to sell the house and move into a new one with her newfound love.

It is sad to see that such an investment has just been wasted because of a feud resulting from a breakup.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The mistress must be biting her fingers right now as the sugar daddy by razing down her house flexed his financial muscle.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
66 %
1.9mph
40 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News