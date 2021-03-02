Man destroys house he built for side-chick after she dumped him

- Advertisement -

A side-chick’s relationship with her benefactor has gone sour after she decided to dump him for a younger guy.

After building her a mansion, this curvaceous lady decided to leave her ”Papa No”.

The unknown ”sugar daddy” would have none of it as a new video shows the house being razed down by an excavator.

Apparently, the benefactor ordered for the house to be taken down to spite the lady in question.

It is rumoured that his decision was influenced by his mistress’ plan to sell the house and move into a new one with her newfound love.

It is sad to see that such an investment has just been wasted because of a feud resulting from a breakup.

The mistress must be biting her fingers right now as the sugar daddy by razing down her house flexed his financial muscle.