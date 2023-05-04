Man devastated after discovering that his pregnant girlfriend is his blood sister

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
In a shocking and heartbreaking turn of events, a Nigerian man recently discovered that his pregnant girlfriend is actually his blood sister.


The young man who met and started dating his girlfriend in the US reportedly made the discovery after he visited his girlfriend’s family for the first time.

According to a Twitter user, @KhJrSly, who shared the story on the micro-blogging platform, the man realized during his visit to his girlfriend’s family that her father is also his biological father.

He was reportedly raised by a single mother and had never met his father in person until this visit.

The young man was devastated by the news and has been struggling to come to terms with the reality of the situation.

“Raised by a single mom, got your girlfriend pregnant in the US. Then she takes you home to meet her folks and her dad is your actual dad. My boy dey go through series of madness this afternoon??.” The Twitter user wrote.

