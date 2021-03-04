type here...
Man dies at the Supreme Court after the declaration by the Judges
News

Man dies at the Supreme Court after the declaration by the Judges

By Qwame Benedict
Man dies at the Supreme Court after the declaration by the Judges
Supreme Court death
A yet-to-be-identified man has met his untimely death at the Supreme court earlier today.

According to what we gathered, the young man died shortly after the judges declared Nana Akuffo Addo as the President of the land.

In a video sighted on social media, the police stationed at the supreme court can be seen conveying the body of the unknown man into their pick up.

Watch the video below:

In other news, the Supreme court unanimously dismissed the case brought to it by former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the court, the petitioner which is John Dramani Mahama has failed to convince the court.

It went on to state that he also failed to demonstrate in any way how the errors by the Electoral Commissioner affected the final results.

Source:Ghpage

