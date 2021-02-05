Man dies in gory accident days to his wedding

A Nigerian man named Emmanuel Onyekachi has reportedly died in a gory car accident days to his wedding.

Emmanuel who was scheduled to walk down the aisle with his sweetheart, Veronica Ocheze died exactly 12 days to his wedding.

One Prince Oscar Raymond, who happens to be close to the family, shared the sad news on his Facebook wall.

Posting Emmanuel’s wedding invitation, he added the caption, “God we won’t ask why but you knoweth all things, we just lost this brother in a car wreck along Owerri Aba road yesterday whose wedding is coming up on the 13th of February 2021 but died on the 1st of February 2021 may his gentle soul rest in peace amen.”

Emmanuel Onyekachi Amakor and Veronica Ocheze were going to get married on the 13th of February and the unfortunate incident happened on the 1st of February.

