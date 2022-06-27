- Advertisement -

A sad report making the rounds on the internet indicates that the goodwill of a young man has led to his death after he donated his kidney to his ailing mother.

The tragic news which has thrown many into a state of mourning was shared on Twitter by a user after it is believed that the surgical procedure was not entirely successful.

Although the young man, believed to be in his 20s, succeeded in giving his mother another chance at life, he did not survive the operation.

The Twitter user shared a heartbreaking photo of the deceased with the caption:

“He died after donating his kidney to his mother Allah sarki man. Indeed my brother you died a Hero I feel the pain and the Mother is alive. May Almighty Allah reward him jannatul Firdaus. Indeed his a Hero”

The young man has been celebrated as a hero by his friends and loved ones for his gesture.