type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan dies shortly after donating his kidney to save mother's life
Lifestyle

Man dies shortly after donating his kidney to save mother’s life

By Kweku Derrick
man dies after donating kidney to mother ft
- Advertisement -

A sad report making the rounds on the internet indicates that the goodwill of a young man has led to his death after he donated his kidney to his ailing mother.

The tragic news which has thrown many into a state of mourning was shared on Twitter by a user after it is believed that the surgical procedure was not entirely successful.

Although the young man, believed to be in his 20s, succeeded in giving his mother another chance at life, he did not survive the operation.

The Twitter user shared a heartbreaking photo of the deceased with the caption:

“He died after donating his kidney to his mother Allah sarki man. Indeed my brother you died a Hero I feel the pain and the Mother is alive. May Almighty Allah reward him jannatul Firdaus. Indeed his a Hero”

The young man has been celebrated as a hero by his friends and loved ones for his gesture.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 27, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.1 ° F
    81.1 °
    81.1 °
    74 %
    2.8mph
    88 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News