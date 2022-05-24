Man dies while on a flight to US after coming to Ghana for funeral

- Advertisement -

Daniel Toffey was a gospel artist who died while on a flight from Accra to Washington after visiting Ghana to honour the funeral of his in-law and to meet his family.

According to Graphic Online, they left Accra on May 22, 2022, late Sunday night.

However, disaster struck onboard United 997 in the middle of the Atlantic when the young Daniel died of a pulmonary embolism.

[A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a blood clot that forms in one of the body’s blood vessels (often in the leg). It then proceeds to a lung artery, where it restricts blood flow abruptly].

According to Dntghana, Daniel Junior died while his father Daniel Toffey Sr. watched helplessly from afar.

Daniel Toffey

“He kept saying ‘Daddy I can’t breathe, Daddy I can’t breathe,’” the senior Toffey narrated to DNT in an interview.

The sufferer was alleged to have attempted to rise up to use the restroom after sitting for a while when his movement got wobbly and he was soon gasping for oxygen.

“We need a doctor, we need a doctor,” one young lady exclaimed. Suddenly, the elder father felt compelled to leap from his business class seat and run to the situation, despite the fact that the flight crew had asked everyone to remain seated.

Daniel Toffey Junior, who worships with PIWC in Columbus North, choked to death in flight despite having as many as seven doctors on board and tools with which those doctors were “impressed” for United Airlines to have aboard.

The flight left around 11 p.m. on Sunday from Kotoka International Airport and was due to arrive at Washington Dulles early the next day.

However, due to the sad incident, the aeroplane was rerouted to Bermuda, where all 178 passengers stayed at Grotto Bay Resort before continuing their journey to Washington.

The departed father was doing well despite the tragic loss, Jesse Lasuer, a business class neighbour, informed DNT. “You can just feel the sorrow in his eyes,” Lasuer recalled, “even though he is holding up pretty great.”

Daniel Toffey Sr. had travelled to Ghana with his wife and son, a Gospel Artist, to attend an in-funeral. law’s The wife stayed behind, while the father and son drove to Pataskala, Ohio, a Columbus suburb.

Junior Toffey was set to release his CD on June 4 in Columbus, with Joe Mettle expected to attend.

Reacting one person who witnessed the incident wrote:

“I was on the flight and I witnessed everything fiilifili. Hmmmm! This world is full of uncertainties. We got stranded at the Bermuda Airport for almost fifteen hours before they got us a flight to Washington Dulles Airport last night. It was a harrowing experience. I have never experienced such a thing in my life. Terrible. Anyway, I pray for the soul of that young man.”