type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan digs out friend's grave for failing to settle his debt before...
News

Man digs out friend’s grave for failing to settle his debt before dying

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of man digging grave
Man-graveside
- Advertisement -

A man who we believe is in financial crisis has done the unthinkable after storming the graveside of his friend who has passed on to exhume his corpse.

Per the narration accompanying the viral video, the man claims that he entered into a business deal with the deceased worth millions of dollars.

He continued that his friend cheated him of his share which was supposed to be 2 million dollars.

The angry man mentioned that he had been following him for his share money of the money till his death but he still refused to give him the money.

In a video sighted online, the young man visited the graveside of his friend holding a shovel and could be heard saying;

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“Azaman, you get mind die with my 2 million dollars. Why you no die that time wey I dey suffer”

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
40 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways